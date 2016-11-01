Pill found in a cookie given out during trick-or-treat in Du Quoin

Police are investigating after a trick-or-treater found a pill inside a cookie that was given out on Halloween.

According to Du Quoin Police Chief Jamie Ellermeyer, a couple in their 60s were handing the cookies out.

"It could have come from anywhere. This couple says they were given 24 Oreo packages by their church, which could have been donated," Ellermeyer said.

The couple reportedly handed out each pack of cookies on Halloween, and there have been no other reports of pills.

A detective on the case said the pill smelled of mint, but investigators are sending it to a lab for analysis.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

