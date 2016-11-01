Trespassing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau County

Deputies in Cape Girardeau County are asking for help identifying a man trespassing in the Old Appleton area.

The man was caught on a game camera walking through a wooded area with a firearm.

It happened just off of County Road 506 across from the Motocross track.

The man appears to be wearing a Miller Light jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office at 573-243-3551.

