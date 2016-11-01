CAPTURED: Suspect accused of stealing tip jar from Carbondale bar arrested

A man accused of stealing a tip jar from a bar in Carbondale, Illinois on Oct. 23 has been arrested.

Police say the man stole the tip jar from Hanger 9, located on South Illinois Avenue, and took off.

With the public's assistance and through the availability of surveillance video, officers were able to identify and charge Cody R. Bruce, 20, with Theft Under $300.

Bruce was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

