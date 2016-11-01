Banterra Bank in Marion, IL launches holiday food drive

Banterra Bank in Marion, Illinois has launched a company-wide food drive that will run through December 31.

The company is inviting all members of the community to make donations of non-perishable food items at any Banterra location throughout the holiday season. Each Banterra location will select a local food pantry to donate the food to.

“Throughout the year, we look for ways to give back to our communities,” Jeff May, President for Banterra Bank, said. “I am pleased that we are able to continue our food drive for the fourth year and continue to provide support to our local food pantries for the upcoming holiday season.”

Internally, the Banterra team is promoting “Food Drive Fridays.” Team members may wear jeans each Friday when they bring a non-perishable food donation for that week.

Banterra supports hundreds of charity efforts each year, investing the largest portion of their marketing budget toward supporting their communities through sponsorships and donations. Banterra team members also volunteer in many charitable events, as is the case with the food drive.

For more information click here or call 866-BANTERRA (226-8377).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved