Burglary in progress interrupted, Herrin man arrested

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Adam Walker (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Department) Adam Walker (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Department)
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

A Herrin man is behind bars after he was caught allegedly burglarizing a home.

According to the Herrin Police Department, a woman called 911 just after 10 Monday morning and said a man was inside her home trying to steal things.

When the suspect realized he'd been spotted, he took off.

The victim was able to get pictures of the suspect's vehicle and gave them to police.

That vehicle was spotted on the Walmart parking lot around 6 p.m. and officers waited for the driver to return.

The suspect, Adam Walker, 32, tried to run from officers when they approached him.

He was taken into custody after a struggle.

Investigators said they found several stolen items in his vehicle.

Walker faces charges of residential burglary, burglary to a motor vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.

