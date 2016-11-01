Murray H.S. trumpet player to perform with U.S. Army All-American Marching Band

Murray High School student Adrian Griggs has been selected as a 2017 U.S. Army All-American who will perform during halftime at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are proud to honor this year’s talented group of U.S. Army All-American Marching Band members, and we commend each of them on this accomplishment,” Mark S. Davis, Army deputy assistant secretary for marketing, said. “Like U.S. Army soldiers, these talented individuals come together from diverse backgrounds as strangers, but through the encouragement of their Army mentors, at the end of the week perform as a cohesive and elite team.”

The top 125 high school senior marching musicians and color guard members are recognized by the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band from across the country each year.

“Dreams are not wishes; dreams are not achieved without a plan, a lot of hard work and dedication,” Telisa Yancy, chief marketing officer for American Family Insurance, said. “American Family Insurance is honored to celebrate the achievements of these young student-athletes who pursue their dreams tirelessly and make the commitment to do whatever it takes to make them come true.”

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the nation’s premier high school football game for 17 years.

For more information on the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and its related events click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.