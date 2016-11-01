November 2 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of famous people who have ties to the St. Louis area.

He's a Grammy winning hip-hop artist whose debut album Country Grammar sold over 8 million copies. His hit singles include: Hot in Here, Dilemma and Work It. St. Louis native Nelly is 42 today.

He helped lead the Cardinals to a World Series Championship in 1982. He patrolled center field for the team for most of the 1980's and was named National League MVP in 1985. Willie McGee is 58 today.

He's an actor who's best known as Ross from the NBC sitcom Friends. This past spring he had the role of Robert Kardashian in the cable-series American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson. David Schwimmer is 50 today.

She's a British soul singer famous to the 1970's hit Right Back Where We Started From which was a million seller back in 1976. Maxine Nightingale is 64 today.

