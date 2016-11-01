Great Russian Nutcracker coming to the Heartland this winter

Heartland residents have the chance to see the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker at three different locations in December.

Direct from Russia, the show features a company of almost 40 performers, a 60-ft glowing Christmas tree, and hand-made costumes and hand-painted sets designed by Academy Award nominee Carl Sprague.

The Nutcracker will be at the Cultural and Civic Center in Marion, Ill. on Dec. 5; the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 8; and the Carson Center in Paducah, Ky. on Dec. 13.

Tickets can be purchased at nutcracker.com/buy-tickets or by contacting the Box Office of the designated location.

Cultural and Civic Center BO (618-997-4030) River Campus BO (573-651-2265) Carson Center BO (270-450-4444)

