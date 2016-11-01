Great Russian Nutcracker coming to the Heartland this winter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Great Russian Nutcracker coming to the Heartland this winter

Written by Julie Aufdenberg, Production Assistant
(Source: Moscow Ballet) (Source: Moscow Ballet)
Heartland residents have the chance to see the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker at three different locations in December.

Direct from Russia, the show features a company of almost 40 performers, a 60-ft glowing Christmas tree, and hand-made costumes and hand-painted sets designed by Academy Award nominee Carl Sprague.     

The Nutcracker will be at the Cultural and Civic Center in Marion, Ill. on Dec. 5; the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 8; and the Carson Center in Paducah, Ky. on Dec. 13.

Tickets can be purchased at nutcracker.com/buy-tickets or by contacting the Box Office of the designated location. 

Cultural and Civic Center BO (618-997-4030) River Campus BO (573-651-2265) Carson Center BO (270-450-4444)

