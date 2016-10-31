'Pumpkin Patrol' returns to Carbondale to ensure safety of trick - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Pumpkin Patrol' returns to Carbondale to ensure safety of trick-or-treaters

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

Proving to be more resilient to the test of time than everything from tear gas doused riots, to decade-long alcohol bans, a volunteer effort returned to Carbondale this Halloween for the 24th consecutive year.

A small team of eager-looking students and Carbondale residents started Monday, October 31 at the police station, in the very same room used as a command post by authorities for the investigation of serious crimes.

“It’s not your duty to apprehend criminals,” Public Safety Officer Randy Mathis advised the newly minted members of the 2016 “Pumpkin Patrol."

“It’s your responsibility to be our eyes and ears.”

After the briefing, members were given reflective orange vests and a contact sheet for the police department, which they would then use as they patrolled Carbondale residential neighborhoods during trick-or-treating hours.

“Anyone can do it," Patrol member Alex Robertgueeston said. "If you see something suspicious let someone know. Let the police know. We’re actively patrolling so people know there are other people out there besides law enforcement, looking out for the kids.”

Trick-or-treating may well be a sport in the City of Carbondale, as well as the act of preparing for said trick-or-treaters.

David Robinson, a resident of eastern Carbondale, has provided a heavily decorated sidewalk-side grill-out to parents every year since 1999.

“We decorate real big and stuff mainly for the kids, but for the parents too,” Robinson said as he tended to around two-dozen hot dogs on the grill in his front yard. “We give the adults a hot dog, chips and stuff so they have a treat too… they’ve gotta walk, so they need something.”

By consistently giving each child only one piece of candy, Robinson in 2015 was able to deduce more than 1,200 trick-or-treaters had visited his home.

Police directed the “Pumpkin Patrol” to start their tour of duty at Robinson’s house this year due to expected high volume, but Robinson said he didn’t mind the company.

“A safe Halloween is a good one,” Robinson said. “In case something happens, I want to make sure I’m around them to make sure they’re safe.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly