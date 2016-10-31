Spook-tacular Halloween display in Cape Girardeau raises money for stray animals

On Sussex Drive in Cape Girardeau, there's a spook-tacular Halloween display that draws hundreds of people each year.

The display includes projected scenes on the windows and things that may jump out at you when you go to the front door for some candy.

Luke Sample is the mastermind behind the display and has put it up for three years in a row now. He said it's a family effort to set it up every year and takes about a week to do it.

'It's tedious every year, I'm like 'I can't believe we're doing this again' but then the first group of kids come through and it's like okay it was totally worth it," Sample said.

Some of the moving props he built and others he bought, but it's clear it takes a certain kind of dedication to want to put this on year after year.

Although intended to provide scares and good fun to the people in the community, the display is also for a good cause.

Sample is collecting donations that will go directly to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Sample said he estimates that more than a thousand people will come see the display before the Halloween night is over.

But if you missed out on seeing the display on Halloween, don't worry. You'll have one more chance tomorrow night to do before it all comes down and gets packed away until next year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.