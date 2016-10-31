Spook-tacular Halloween display in Cape Girardeau raises money f - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Spook-tacular Halloween display in Cape Girardeau raises money for stray animals

Written by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

On Sussex Drive in Cape Girardeau, there's a spook-tacular Halloween display that draws hundreds of people each year.

The display includes projected scenes on the windows and things that may jump out at you when you go to the front door for some candy.

Luke Sample is the mastermind behind the display and has put it up for three years in a row now. He said it's a family effort to set it up every year and takes about a week to do it.

'It's tedious every year, I'm like 'I can't believe we're doing this again' but then the first group of kids come through and it's like okay it was totally worth it," Sample said.

Some of the moving props he built and others he bought, but it's clear it takes a certain kind of dedication to want to put this on year after year.

Although intended to provide scares and good fun to the people in the community, the display is also for a good cause.

Sample is collecting donations that will go directly to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Sample said he estimates that more than a thousand people will come see the display before the Halloween night is over.

But if you missed out on seeing the display on Halloween, don't worry. You'll have one more chance tomorrow night to do before it all comes down and gets packed away until next year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly