MDC stocks Region Lake in Perry Co. with more than 3,000 rainbow trout

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Anglers around the Perry County area will be excited to hear about a new season of fishing will be available this upcoming winter.

For the first time ever the Missouri Department of Conservation began stocking Legion Lake in Perry County with 3,760 rainbow trout.

Local fisherman say the gain of this type of fish to the community saves them time so anglers don't have to go elsewhere.

"A lot of fisherman that are already fishing for trout that are making trips to Montauk and going north or south to fish at other delayed mortality sites they get to stay home," Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz said.

"I go to Montauk quite a bit and it's a three-hour trip and this way I can come out here and fish when I want to," Jack Abernathy Perry County Sportsman Club President said.

Kutz said the newly stocked lake will allow the area to be one of the top five in size for trout fishing opportunities in Missouri.

He said the fish stocking the lake are about 13-inches long and some lunkers will be a little bigger.

