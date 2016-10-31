Mount Vernon PD arrest man accused of firing multiple gunshots - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mount Vernon PD arrest man accused of firing multiple gunshots

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Charles Tyler Ford (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department/Facebook) Charles Tyler Ford (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department/Facebook)
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

The Mount Vernon Police Department is reporting one man is behind bars after allegedly shooting off a gun multiple times on Saturday, October 29.

A Mount Vernon police officer was on patrol on Saturday when he reportedly heard gunshots being fired. Additional officers then responded to the area of South 12th Street and Jones and began investigating. Officers made contact with subjects in the area during the investigation and developed information on the suspect after speaking with witnesses.

A Mount Vernon Police Department Crime Scene technician and detective were called in to assist with the investigation.

Upon further investigation, officers responded to 1416 South 12th street and arrested Charles Tyler Ford, 26, in connection with the report of shots being fired.

Ford was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center on the following charges:

  • Reckless Discharge of a Firearm
  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon – No Foid Card.

Ford’s bond is yet to be set.

