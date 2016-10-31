State's Attorney's Office, sheriff's office to monitor Union Co. polling places

The Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds and Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel announced on Monday, October 31 that their offices will be monitoring Union County polling places on Election Day.

On November 8, prosecutors and sheriff's deputies will visit polling places throughout the county to make sure voting rights are protected and that there is no improper activity in or around the polling places.

They will be monitoring for anyone campaigning in or around polling places or otherwise interfering with the election process.

Both offices will be working closely with Union County Clerk Terry Bartruff to respond to any suspected violations of the Illinois Election Code.

The public is reminded that violators could be arrested and face significant fines and jail or prison time.

Possible criminal violations could include:

Active campaigning and solicitation of votes in the polling place or within the 100-foot campaign free zone of the polling places

Voters who try to leave the polling place with a ballot

Impersonating a registered voter

Payment for a vote

Tampering with voting equipment

Illegal casting of votes

Interfering with the voting process

Harassing the election judges

Harassing the voters

Illegal voter assistance or instruction

The public is also reminded of their rights regarding the election process:

If a voter's registration is active and current, the voter does not need to show identification to vote

If a voter makes a mistake or "spoils" a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot, the voter has the right to receive a replacement ballot

If a voter cannot read, has trouble understanding English, or has a disability, that voter has the right to request assistance from anyone other than his or her employer, an agent of his or her employer, or an officer or agent of his or her union

Voters have the right to register to vote and cast their vote at the same time up to and including on Election Day. Same-day registration and voting are available at the Union Co. courthouse, 309 West Market St. in Jonesboro, not at regular polling places

Polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the public who have questions or concerns regarding activities taking place at any Union County polling place should contact the Union County Clerk's Office at 833-5711, the Union County State's Attorney's Office at 833-7216 or the Union County Sheriff's Office at 833-5500.

You can also contact:

Illinois State Board of Elections: 217-782-4141

Illinois Attorney General: 1-800-559-6812

U.S. Attorney - Southern District of Illinois: 618-628-3700

FBI: 618-397-4401

U.S. Dept. of Justice Civil Rights Division: 1-800-253-3931 or voting.section@usdoj.gov

