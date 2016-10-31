Gas leak in subdivision near Fruitland, MO now contained

According to Fruitland firefighter Dean Riley, there was a gas leak in the Pleasant Lake Subdivision near Fruitland, Missouri after a pipe was hit on Monday, October 31.

Fruitland firefighters were on scene making sure there was no threat to the public.

Liberty Utilities was on scene as well fixing the leak and the pipe is clamped off.

The leak occurred between two homes in the 600 block of Pleasant Lake Drive.

