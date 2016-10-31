Woman accused of stabbing in Carbondale

A Carbondale woman is behind bars after a stabbing incident in Carbondale.

According to police, officers responded to a home on North Michaels around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 30.

Investigators found a person lying in the front yard with a stab wound.

That person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and has since been transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

Ahminya Overall, 34, faces a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

