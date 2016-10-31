More than 300,000 paddlefish stocked into MO public waters - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than 300,000 paddlefish stocked into MO public waters

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook) (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook) (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook) (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that over the past month, 314,799 paddlefish have been stocked into Missouri public waters.

According to the MDC, the fish were raised in its hatcheries. They were originally spawned at Blind Pony Hatchery in March. After spawning, they majority of the fish remained at Blind Pony with some being sent to Hunnewell Hatchery and Lost Valley Hatchery.

They say 56,714 fish went into Table Rock Lake, 127,648 fish went into Lake of the Ozarks, 128,647 went into Truman Reservoir and 1,770 were stocked into the Black River.

At the time of stocking, the fish averaged about 13 inches in total length.

In order to get all of the fish out of the hatcheries, the MDC said staff and trucks from all across the state helped.

They said it took hatchery trucks about 70 trips to get all of the fish stocked.

You can click here for more information on paddlefish.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly