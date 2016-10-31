More than 300,000 paddlefish stocked into MO public waters

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that over the past month, 314,799 paddlefish have been stocked into Missouri public waters.

According to the MDC, the fish were raised in its hatcheries. They were originally spawned at Blind Pony Hatchery in March. After spawning, they majority of the fish remained at Blind Pony with some being sent to Hunnewell Hatchery and Lost Valley Hatchery.

They say 56,714 fish went into Table Rock Lake, 127,648 fish went into Lake of the Ozarks, 128,647 went into Truman Reservoir and 1,770 were stocked into the Black River.

At the time of stocking, the fish averaged about 13 inches in total length.

In order to get all of the fish out of the hatcheries, the MDC said staff and trucks from all across the state helped.

They said it took hatchery trucks about 70 trips to get all of the fish stocked.

You can click here for more information on paddlefish.

