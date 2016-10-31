Man accused of threatening to blow up Marshall Co., KY courthous - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of threatening to blow up Marshall Co., KY courthouse, senior center

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Calvert City, Kentucky man is accused of threatening to blow up the Marshall County courthouse and senior center.

Austin L. Ford, 27, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, early on Monday morning, October 31 they received a call from an investigator with the Threat Management Office of the CIA.

Investigators wanted to make them aware that someone from Marshall County had emailed them three times threatening to kill people by blowing up the courthouse and senior citizens center.

According to the sheriff's office, Judge Neal ordered the evacuation of the courthouse.

Deputies say the judicial building was also closed and evacuated as a safety measure.

Officers from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Benton Police Department responded to the county buildings, as well as the senior citizen center.

Deputies say a bomb sniffing dog and handler, and a trooper from the Kentucky State Police responded to search the buildings threatened.

Three detectives found the suspect at his home in Calvert City and arrested him.

After the bomb detection dogs were finished with sweeps of the threatened buildings, the judicial building and courthouse were reopened to the public.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly