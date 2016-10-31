Man accused of threatening to blow up Marshall Co., KY courthouse, senior center

A Calvert City, Kentucky man is accused of threatening to blow up the Marshall County courthouse and senior center.

Austin L. Ford, 27, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, early on Monday morning, October 31 they received a call from an investigator with the Threat Management Office of the CIA.

Investigators wanted to make them aware that someone from Marshall County had emailed them three times threatening to kill people by blowing up the courthouse and senior citizens center.

According to the sheriff's office, Judge Neal ordered the evacuation of the courthouse.

Deputies say the judicial building was also closed and evacuated as a safety measure.

Officers from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Benton Police Department responded to the county buildings, as well as the senior citizen center.

Deputies say a bomb sniffing dog and handler, and a trooper from the Kentucky State Police responded to search the buildings threatened.

Three detectives found the suspect at his home in Calvert City and arrested him.

After the bomb detection dogs were finished with sweeps of the threatened buildings, the judicial building and courthouse were reopened to the public.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.