Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office: Motorcycle driver clocked at 103 mph

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Tennessee man was arrested after deputies say he was clocked going 103 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

Matthew V. Daniels, 22, was arrested for speeding and reckless driving.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:30 p.m. on October 28 a deputy clocked a "crotch rocket motorcycle" at 103 mph on Highway 51, about 4 miles north of Fulton.

The motorcycle was pulled over by Walmart in Fulton after another deputy spotted it coming off of Myatt Road. The driver was identified as Matthew Daniels from South Fulton, Tenn.

Deputies say Daniels admitted that he saw the deputy on 51 when he was clocked with radar and that he had previously been doing 107 mph.

Daniels was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Detention Center.

He will be arraigned in Fulton County District Court at a later date.

According to deputies, a week before there had been a man on a "crotch rocket motorcycle" pass an officer on the Middle Road at more than 100 mph and eluded officers by turning south onto State Route 781, then proceeded into Tennessee.

Deputies say the officer will get a warrant for this person.

The sheriff's office reports they have had numerous complaints about people driving at high rates of speed and driving reckless over the past month.

Deputies say those caught will be dealt with accordingly.

