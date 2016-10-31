Cape Girardeau PD: Look out for T-Rex spotted downtown

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported a T-Rex spotted downtown on Monday morning.

The department posted a "BOLO" on Facebook telling residents to be on the lookout for the T-Rex and little goblins that will be out and about on Monday evening, October 31 for trick or treating.

They advised that the T-Rex did not appear dangerous because "his small arms can only hold a cup of coffee."

Police wished everyone a safe and happy Halloween.

