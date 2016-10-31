Paducah mayor’s Anti-Bullying Youth Council to create card for N - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah mayor's Anti-Bullying Youth Council to create card for Noble Park's "Christmas Cards in the Park"

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
The Anti-Bullying Task Force created by Paducah Mayor Gayle Kaler plan to be among the many Paducah and McCracken County organizations to paint a Christmas card for Noble Park's "Christmas Cards in the Park".

 Students who participate in the Mayor’s Anti-Bullying Youth Council along with Anti-Bullying Task Force members are meeting Saturday, November 5 at 10 a.m. at the Parks Services Department to paint the card for the park tradition. 

Christmas Cards in the Park, which is coordinated by the Paducah Parks Services Department, involves the placement of brightly decorated greeting cards, no larger than 4 feet wide by 8 feet high, in Noble Park. 

Paducah Mayor Gayle Kaler created the Anti-Bullying Task Force in 2013. 

The Student Youth Council assists the Task Force in designing prevention and intervention strategies to address bullying of school-age children.

Mayor Kaler says, “We need to remember that living by the Golden Rule of treating others with love and kindness is so important during the holiday season and throughout the year.” 

Lower Town Artist Char Downs, who owns Pinecone Studio, will be assisting the students in the creation of the anti-bullying themed card. 

For more information about the Mayor’s Anti-Bullying Task Force, please visit www.paducahky.gov

Organizations in Paducah and McCracken County can participate at no charge in the Christmas Cards in the Park tradition. 

The deadline to coordinate and deliver the cards to the Parks Services Department is Thursday, November 17. 

Only 25 spaces are available.

The Paducah Parks Services Department will provide the posts to set up the cards, the personnel to install them, and lighting. 

Organizations are recommended to use ½-inch plywood for their cards.

To coordinate the delivery of the greeting cards, contact Parks Maintenance Superintendent Les Evans at 270-444-8508 ext. 8.   

