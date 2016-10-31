Woman hit by vehicle in East Prairie, man in custody

An East Prairie man is behind bars, accused of intentionally hitting a woman with a vehicle.

According to the East Prairie Police Department, officers responded to the call just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The driver, Colby Durst, allegedly left the scene and tried to run from officers when they contacted him about the incident.

Durst was taken into custody. He is facing charges of first-degree assault - serious physical injury, first-degree domestic assault - first offense, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk - first offense, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail except with a written prescription, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

According to the probable cause statement, an officer responded to a report of a woman lying on the ground on S. Martin who had reportedly been hit by a vehicle. The officer said he saw a crash involving Durst.

The officer requested that both parties go to the headquarters to complete the report while he went to the initial call for service of the woman in distress.

According to court documents, the victim told the officer that Durst was driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu owned by her daughter when he hit her and her daughter with the car during an argument.

Officers said the other women felt Durst was too impaired to drive a car and tried to convince him to let her drive after hitting her and her mother.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to court documents, the victim's injuries were so severe that she was scheduled for surgery on her legs.

When the officer returned to headquarters to talk to Durst, he said Durst ran from the police station toward Gum Street and was lost between the fire station and auto tire and parts

Officers also learned that Durst's son was in the car he was driving when he allegedly hit the two women.

One of the women told officers that Durst told her he was "taking the child and she would not see either of them again."

According to the probable cause statement, authorities believed Durst left the police station with a weapon and that he would put the child in immediate danger if he returned for the child.

Authorities were able to ping Durst's cell phone that led them to S. Eagle Lane.

It was requested that a Mississippi County Sheriff's deputy accompany the East Prairie Police Department to the location since it was located just outside of city limits.

When they arrived at the home, officers say a man in the yard told them Durst was inside the home. While walking over to talk to the homeowner, an officer said he saw Durst kneeled down in front of a brown Buick Regal at the front grill.

They asked Durst to stand up and he allegedly said he would in a minute "as he was fumbling with something in his hunched over position."

Officers searched him and say they found a knife.

He was placed in handcuffs, put in the back of the patrol car and taken to headquarters.

At the jail, Durst was searched again.

He allegedly tossed a small bag into the sink of the jail cell.

According to the probable cause statement, the bag contained a white/clear rock-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

