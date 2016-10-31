Three people from Steele arrested after robbery investigation

According to the Steele Police Department, officers got a call to investigate an attempted robbery on October 28 , 2016 at Thorne's Auto Shop.

A man told police that an individual came into his shop demanding money from him.

The man at the shop told police he hit the individual, that he identified as Bobby Wilson, with a blunt object.

Police tracked down 37-year-old Bobby Wilson of Steele.

He was air lifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment for severe injuries to his face.

During the investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Kathy Grice and 45-year-old Merideth Cunningham, both of Steele.

Bobby Wilson was charged with robbery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Kathy Grice an Merideth Cunningham were charged with tampering with physical evidence. Their bond was set at $5,000 each.

All three suspects are being held at the Pemiscot County Jail.

