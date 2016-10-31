Three people from Steele arrested after robbery investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Three people from Steele arrested after robbery investigation

Three people from Steele arrested after robbery investigation

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Steele Police Department, officers got a call to investigate an attempted robbery on October 28 , 2016 at Thorne's Auto Shop.

A man told police that an individual came into his shop demanding money from him.

The man at the shop told police he hit the individual, that he identified as Bobby Wilson, with a blunt object.

Police tracked down 37-year-old Bobby Wilson of Steele.

He was air lifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment for severe injuries to his face.

During the investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Kathy Grice and 45-year-old Merideth Cunningham, both of Steele.

Bobby Wilson was charged with robbery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Kathy Grice an Merideth Cunningham were charged with tampering with physical evidence. Their bond was set at $5,000 each.

All three suspects are being held at the Pemiscot County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly