Man behind bars after alleged armed robbery at Mt. Vernon convenience store

A Mt. Vernon man was arrested in connection to an early morning armed robbery at a convenience store on Benton Road.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, a white man armed with a knife robbed the Huck's Convenience Store just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The suspect got away with cash and merchandise.

At 4:50 a.m., officers found the suspect identified as 32-year-old Robert King.

King was found with property believed to be taken during the armed robbery.

Police say King was booked at the Jefferson County Justice Center on a charge of armed robbery.

