Man in custody in connection to shots fired at Alexander Co., IL home with baby inside

One person is in custody after more than a dozen shots were fired at a home near Olive Branch, Illinois on Sunday night, October 30.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at a home on Fayville Road.

Dalton Pedranti, 24, of Scott City, faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm equipped with a device designed for silencing, aggravated battery of a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown, investigators found 19-20 shell casings from a .22 mm gun near the scene.

Five of those bullets went into the house.

No one was hurt, but we're told an adult and a one-year-old child were in the home at the time.

Sheriff Brown said right now, the shooting appears to be random.

Homeowners Jeremy and Lexi Bigham said they couldn't believe it when a quiet Sunday night suddenly changed, leaving them fearing for their lives.

"I never ever heard of anybody shooting at someone house for no reason," Jeremy Bigham said.

"You never have to worry about that stuff here!" Lexi Bigham said.

The couple said it happened after Lexi put their daughter to sleep and headed to work.

A short time later Jeremy said he started to hear gunshots coming through his trailer.

"I got down and crawled to our bedroom and got my baby out of bed," he said. "We went into the bathroom and closed the door, and set on the floor and called 911."

"I don't understand why he would be out there just doing that," Jeremy Bigham said. "I don't know if he was drinking or whatever he was doing, just started shooting off for no reason."

While they're still confused about why someone would do this, the couple said they're just glad their daughter was sleeping in her bed, instead of sitting in her chair in the living room.

"If she would've been up that's where she would've been watching TV and that would've hit her," Lexi Bigham said. "That's right where she sits."

"She never done anything to anybody," Jeremy Bigham said. "There's no reason why she should've had to pay for someone stupidity, just out there being stupid, really!"

Sheriff Brown said Pedranti tried to hit an officer in the head and pushed one down while he was being taken into custody.

His bond was set at $500,000.

