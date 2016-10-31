Caruthersville teen charged with arson for setting political sign on fire

A Caruthersville teenager is facing charges after police say he set a political sign on fire and set a house on fire.

Investigators responded to a fire at a vacant home on McCollum Street in Steele on October 24.

During the investigation, officers learned Tavares Amerson, 18, allegedly took a Donald Trump sign from a yard and set the sign on fire.

He is accused of throwing that sign against a vacant home that caught fire.

Amerson faces a charge of arson 2nd degree.

