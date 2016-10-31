Parking restrictions in place for SEMO Homecoming parade - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Parking restrictions in place for SEMO Homecoming parade

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau for Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming parade.

That parade is set to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Beginning at 2 a.m., parking will be prohibited:

  • Both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street
  • Main Street from Park Drive to William Street
  • North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive
  • On the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview
  • Both sides of Bellevue in front of Houck Stadium
  • Both sides of Houck Place

Officers will put signs and other traffic control devices at the locations listed above.

Any vehicles parked after 2 a.m. on those streets will be towed.

With the exception of Bellevue, parking will be restored immediately following the parade.

