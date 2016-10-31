Parking restrictions in place for SEMO Homecoming parade

Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau for Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming parade.

That parade is set to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Beginning at 2 a.m., parking will be prohibited:

Both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street

Main Street from Park Drive to William Street

North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive

On the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview

Both sides of Bellevue in front of Houck Stadium

Both sides of Houck Place

Officers will put signs and other traffic control devices at the locations listed above.

Any vehicles parked after 2 a.m. on those streets will be towed.

With the exception of Bellevue, parking will be restored immediately following the parade.

