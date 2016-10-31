Sexual assault investigation underway in Graves County

A sexual assault investigation is underway right now in Graves County.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies responded to Jackson Purchase Medical Center on October 29 for a report of a possible rape victim.

Redmon said investigators learned a 20-year-old woman was at the hospital with signs of a sexual assault.

The detectives division of the Graves County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

