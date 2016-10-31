This week in country music: 2000 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 2000

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Time to turn back the clock and check the country music scene from this week 16 years ago.

The first week of November in the year 2000, Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles chart had Phil Vassar at number five with Just Another Day in Paradise.

In the number four spot was Aaron Tippin with Kiss This. It would be Tippin's third and final number one hit. In fact three singers on this chart were celebrating their last chart topping single.

Among them, Travis Tritt. He had the number three spot this week with 
his ballad Best of Intentions.  As we mentioned it was his final number one single and his first chart topper in six years.

At number two was George Strait with Go On. The song spent 22 weeks on the charts but never reached the number on position.

In the top spot was John Michael Montgomery with The Little Girl. It featured backing vocals by Alison Krauss.  It was also Montgomery's seventh and final number one single.

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

