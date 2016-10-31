November 1 celebrity birthdays

She's a model and actress from Illinois. Over the years she's appeared in movies, Wrestlemania events, hosted a game show on MTV and co-hosted ABC's The View. Jenny McCarthy is 44 today.

He's the CEO at Apple who's also a fitness enthusiast who enjoys hiking and cycling. Tim Cook is 56 today.

He's the vocalist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band has won seven Grammy Awards and is known for the songs Under the Bridge, Scar Tissue and Otherside. Anthony Kiedis is 54 today.

He's a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame who has had seven number one singles including My Life (Throw it Away if I Want To), Mama Sang a Song and Still. He's considered one of the industry's greatest songwriters of all time. Over the years he's wrote hits for George Strait, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and many others. Whisperin' Bill Anderson is 79 today.

