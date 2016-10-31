KY man dies after hitting gas main, crashing car into tree - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man dies after hitting gas main, crashing car into tree

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Herndon, Kentucky man died at a hospital after crashing a gas main and a tree in Calloway County, Kentucky on Saturday.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. near the 1600 block of the Highway 121 North Bypass, just north of Murray.

According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Anthony Allen was traveling south when his car ran off the road and crossed a business parking lot.

Allen's vehicle came to a stop after he hit a gas main and then crashed into a tree head on.

The crash caused a large gas leak. Surrounding businesses and houses located near the gas leak were evacuated for a short time while it was repaired.

Allen had to be extricated due to the size and location of the leak.

He was taken to a hospital in Murray and then flown to a hospital in Tennessee.

Allen later died at the hospital.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire Rescue, Murray Fire Department, and Murray Police Department were all dispatched to the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

