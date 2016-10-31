Money Monday: how to chip away at credit card debt - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Money Monday: how to chip away at credit card debt

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

New numbers show the average American family has about $16,000 dollars worth of debt, for things like student loans and even medical expenses.

If you add credit card interest into the mix, that number gets even bigger.

Financial experts at The Motley Fool say there are some things you can do right now to pay down your credit card debt, and get on financial track.

First, stop using credit cards. Instead pay in cash or use a debit card.

If you do need to go with a credit card,  compare offers.Look for 0% introductory APR (Annual Percentage Rate) offers, or zero balance transfer fees.

However, you will want to make sure you know when the APR goes up, and try to pay your balance down before that date. 

You don't want to be stuck with more debt because of interest fees.

Finally, pay often. 

Pay down your balance on the credit cards you have, and pay more than the minimum balance.

If you can put more of your monthly budget towards paying off your card, do it.

Chipping away at your debt one dollar at a time will eventually add up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly