Kennett man killed after crashing car into ditch

A car crash in Dunklin County killed a Kennett man Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just on County Road 725, just a mile south of Highway UU.

Troopers say 84-year-old Clay Charlton was driving north when his car ran off the road and into a ditch.

An ambulance rushed Charlton to a Kennett hospital where he died just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

