Wicked good news: Your little superhero won't need to bundle up to go trick-or-treating. Here's your First Alert Forecast.

It is Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Halloween will be warm and dry. You might need a light jacket this morning, but tonight for trick-or-treating it looks like your little superhero or super-villain won’t. And it just keeps getting warmer. Tuesday may be the warmest day of the week, and could set a record! FIRST ALERT: There’s a good chance of rain Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the Heartland.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Manhunt over: A massive, weeklong manhunt for a suspect in a string of violent crimes, ended on Sunday evening in a police chase and shootout that left the man dead in western Oklahoma. Authorities said Michael Dale Vance Jr., 38, was shot and killed by an Oklahoma state trooper near Leedey, Oklahoma.

Search continues: Police in southern Illinois will continue to search for a man wanted in connection to the death of a Chester police officer. Jason Stoker, 34, is wanted after Officer James Brockmeyer was killed in a traffic crash on Friday while trying to pull him over.

Fatal crash: A car crash in Dunklin County killed a Kennett man Sunday afternoon. Troopers say 84-year-old Clay Charlton was driving north when his car ran off the road and into a ditch.

Successful rescue: A Carbondale man had to be rescued from a bluff at Giant City State Park over the weekend. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the man was stuck on the bluff and rescue crews had to rappel the 20-year-old down the bluff to the ground below. He was not injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.