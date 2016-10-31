Van Buren man seriously hurt after vintage car crashes

A Van Buren man is seriously hurt Sunday after his 1927 Ford Roadster crashes in Reynolds County.

It happened on Route N just North of Route MM around 1:45 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Justin Bailey, for an unknown reason, drove his car off the right side of the road and hit an approach to a driveway.

This caused the car to go the air and flip.

Bailey was thrown from the car.

He was flown to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.

Troopers report that Bailey was not wearing a seat belt.

The 1927 Ford Roadster was totaled in the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.