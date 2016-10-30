SIUC to hold 'Take a Bite Out of Hunger' food drive

Donations brought in by SIU's November 5 "Take a Bite Out of Hunger" food drive will all go to benefit the Saluki Food Pantry.

The tailgate food drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Saluki game against the University of South Dakota, which is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Anyone who brings a minimum of five non-perishable food items or five toiletries, or donates at least $5, receives a ticket for a special drawing that will take place at the game. The winner of that drawing will receive a Saluki-Banterra gift basket that includes four club-level tickets for the Nov. 19 SIU football game against Western Illinois.

Food donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the entrance to Saluki Row.

All food items and cash donations go to the Saluki Food Pantry, located in the lower level of the SIU Student Center. Students currently enrolled at SIU can visit the pantry once a month to get food items and essential toiletries to supplement their needs.

The food pantry opened back in August and more than 300 SIU students and their immediate family members have received valuable assistance there.

