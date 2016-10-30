Hospice of Southern Illinois gives thanks to veterans

When most people think of the holidays in November, chances are Thanksgiving is the first to come to mind.

However, the first holiday in November celebrated in America is November 11, Veteran’s Day.

Veteran's Day is a day to give thanks to the men and women who have served in the United States military.

Hospice of Southern Illinois wants to take the opportunity to thank all of its veteran employees, volunteers, families, patients and community for the sacrifices made by these heroes.

Hospice of Southern Illinois is a proud, Level III, partner of the "We Honor Veterans" program and has embraced this mission to serve America’s veterans.

Hospice of Southern Illinois employees understand the unique needs of veterans and say they are prepared to meet the specific challenges that veterans and their families may face at the end of life.

The following Hospice of Southern Illinois’ employees voluntarily submitted their personal and family veteran’s stories and names for recognition this Veterans Day:

Community Education Coordinator, Kim Johnson, served in the US military for six years.

Mary Miles, Human Resources Administrative Assistant, has eight immediate family members who have served or who are currently serving in the United States military.

“Happily I can report that even though several were in danger many times, one was missing in action for twelve days, but they all came home safely,” Miles said.

Mary’s veteran family members are listed as follows:

Gilbert Douglas, Father – Served in Korean Conflict in Korea, Army

Timothy Douglas, Brother – Served 13 years including Desert Storm in IRAQ, Army

Kenneth Douglas, Brother – Served 8 years including Desert Storm Stateside and Germany, Army

Jonathon Douglas, Nephew - Served 8 years including during Iraqi Freedom in Afghanistan, Air Force

Matthew Douglas, Nephew - Served 6 years during Iraqi Freedom in Afghanistan, Air Force

Steven Douglas, Nephew-Served 10 years including 3 tours in Korea, Army

Kevin Douglas, Nephew – Served 8 years, Army

Madison Douglas, Niece-in –Law - Serving in 8th year and still in Active Army.

Martin Jung, P.E., PMP, brother of Hospice of Southern Illinois’ Human Resources Generalist Kelly Neighbors, is actively serving in the US Army Corps of Engineers as a Lieutenant Colonel. He has served in the US military for more than 17 years.

“I am extremely proud to be his little sister,”Kelly said. “Not only has he made sacrifices for our country, but his whole family has been part of that sacrifice as well. I appreciate everything he has done for our country. Our freedom comes from people like my brother who make it their life’s work to preserve it. For this I am truly grateful.”

Hospice of Southern Illinois’ veteran volunteers for the Marion, Illinois location include: Ernie Brasher, Bill Browning, Kaylee Dickson, Fred Edwards, Kirk Gimmy, Bill Hamer, Kina Heather, Patricia McCann, Stephen Soboroff, James Whittington and Charles Young.

Hospice of Southern Illinois’ veteran volunteers for the Belleville, Illinois location include: John Garrett, Tom Dixon, Gary Koval, Sally Koval (Volunteer Services Coordinator for Hospice of Southern Illinois), Kim Johnson (Community Education Coordinator for Hospice of Southern Illinois), Diane Holeman, Jerry Altepeter, Robert Casner, Bill Chapman, Chuck Fugate, Daniel Hollendoner, Susan Jano, Cathy Johnson, Daniel Morgan, Jamie Shirley-Tolar, Audrey Solomon, Tom Spitler, Cecil Stevenson, Joyce Walton and Lorraine White.

For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois click here or contact Deborah Hogg at 618-997-3030 or dhogg@hospice.org.

