'Take a Bite Out of Hunger' food drive set for Nov. 5

The Saluki Food Pantry will benefit from a food drive at the Nov. 5 Southern Illinois University Carbondale Saluki football game.

Donations from the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger" food drive will go to benefit the Saluki Food Pantry. Anyone who brings a minimum of five non-perishable food items or five toiletries, or donates at least $5, will receive a ticket for a special drawing that will take place at the game. The winner of that drawing will receive a Saluki-Banterra gift basket that includes four club-level tickets for the Nov. 19 SIU football game against Western Illinois.

Food donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the entrance to Saluki Row. Look for the National Guard vehicle.

All food items and cash donations go to the Saluki Food Pantry, located in the lower level of the SIU Student Center. Students currently enrolled at SIU can visit the pantry once a month to get food items and essential toiletries to supplement their needs.

