Glenn House in Cape Girardeau hosts pumpkin carving event

It was a pumpkin-palooza at the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, October 30.

Many people came out to the Glenn House ready to carve, paint and to just get a little creative with their pumpkins.

The event was filled with everything from spooky science to scary stories and haunting history

But one thing that wasn't scary - the price. The event was free and open to anyone who was looking for a little Halloween fun.

