New Releases: ‘Doctor Strange, ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ and ‘Trolls’

Three new wide releases are scheduled to hit the domestic box office this Friday.

Marvel and Disney release the latest in their shared Marvel movie universe with Doctor Strange.

After a tragic car accident, the talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange embarks on a quest for healing, but finds himself wrapped up in a world of mysticism and alternate dimensions.

Wielding this new power of metaphysical ability, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beneath to protect the mundane world.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelson and Tilda Swinton star in the fourteenth entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange is rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action throughout, and an intense crash sequence, with a run time of 115 minutes.

Returning to the director’s chair after a ten year hiatus, Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Passion of the Christ) releases his newest film with Hacksaw Ridge.

Based on a true story during World War II, an American Army Medic named Desmond T. Doss serves in the Battle of Okinawa in which he refused to kill a single person, but saves many lives.

Andrew Garfield, Teresa Palmer, Vince Vaughn, Sam Worthington and Hugo Weaving star in this remarkable true story.

Hacksaw Ridge is rated R for intense prolonged realistically graphic sequences of war violence including grisly bloody images, with a run time of 131 minutes.

DreamWorks Animation releases their newest family friendly romp with wildly colorful Trolls.

A troll princess and her companion, the only unhappy troll, try to save her friends from being consumed by their nemeses, the Bergens.

Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Christine Baranski, Gwen Stefani, John Cleese, James Corden, Jeffrey Tambor and many more star in this music filled adventure from the people who brought Shrek, Madagascar and How to Train Your Dragon to the big screen.

Trolls is rated PG for some mild rude humor, with a run time of 92 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Doctor Strange 3,800

Hacksaw Ridge 2,700

Trolls 3,950



The weekend of November 11 brings four new wide releases.

Billy Lynn is a war veteran brought home for a victory tour after a hard fought battle in Iraq. Through flashbacks the film shows what really happened to his squad in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk directed by two-time Oscar winner Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi).

After the death of their mother, a dysfunctional family gathers for their first Thanksgiving without her in the comedy/drama Almost Christmas.

A linguist is recruited by the military to support in deciphering alien communications in the smart sci-fi thriller Arrival from acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Prisoners).

Caught in a deadly winter storm, a widowed child psychologist must find a way to rescue a young boy before he disappears forever in the thriller Shut In.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.