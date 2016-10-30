Hundreds gather in Cape Girardeau, MO to make quilts for area ho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds gather in Cape Girardeau, MO to make quilts for area homeless

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Ugly Quilt for the Homeless event kicked off this weekend at the St. Vincent DePaul Center in Cape Girardeau. 

Hundreds came out to sew together large quilts to provide for those that are in need in the Heartland and St. Louis. 

Materials were donated throughout the year and are patched together to make a full size quilt. 

In 1995, one woman started this by collected enough fabric to sew together the first quilt. Then it became an organized event in 1996 and has grown since. 

Hundreds of quilts have already been made and some have already been dispersed. 

Of the quilts made, 150 of them will go to St. Louis, 100 to Kennett, 50 to Ellington, 25 to Poplar Bluff and 90 have already been delivered to the Salvation Army and Homeless Connect here in Cape Girardeau. 

Any extra quilts will stay in the Cape Girardeau area. 

