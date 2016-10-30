Benton, KY man arrested after apparent drunk driving crash in McCracken Co.

A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday morning after a crash that was allegedly caused by drunk driving.

On October 30 at approximately 5:01 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriffs Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Oaks Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found that Jacob A. Duncan, 19, of Benton, was traveling north on Oaks Road.

While approaching the 1600 block of Oaks Road, Duncan fell asleep while driving and lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle left the road on the east side, striking a utility pole and becoming tangled in the power lines.

Investigation showed that Duncan had been operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Duncan was not injured as a result of the collision and was arrested on multiple charges, including operating a motor vehicle in the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief, and a charge relating to having an adult purchase alcohol for a minor.

The McCracken County Sheriffs Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Reidland Farley Fire Department, Paducah power systems and Lents Towing and recovery.

The 1600 block of Oaks Road remains closed to traffic due to the investigation and cleanup of the collision.

The sheriff’s department will send an additional press release to notify citizens when the roadway is reopened to traffic.

