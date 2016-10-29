Paducah, KY to be honored by Kentucky League of Cities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY to be honored by Kentucky League of Cities

Written by Conrad Dean, Content Specialist
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah, Kentucky will be honored by the Kentucky League of Cities with an award for the city's Fountain Avenue Neighborhood Revitalization Project.

The city will accept the award on Tuesday, November 1 at a City Commission Meeting which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Kentucky League of Cities has prepared an eight-minute video honoring all the 2016 award winners.

For more information about KLC click here.

For more information about the Fountain Avenue Neighborhood, including available lots and homes, call the Planning Department at 270-444-8690 or visit www.fountainave.com.

