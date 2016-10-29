Carbondale man rescued from bluff at Giant City Park

A Carbondale, Illinois man had to be rescued Saturday afternoon after getting stuck on a bluff at Giant City Park.

The Jackson County Dispatch received a call on Saturday, October 29 reporting a male who had gotten stuck on a bluff at Giant City Park near Devil's Stand Table.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, along with the Jackson County Ambulance and Makanda Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. Upon arrival, authorities and rescue crews located a male, later identified as Zacharia Bolander, 20, of Carbondale, Illinois, stuck on a bluff approximately 20 feet off of the ground.

The Makanda Township Fire Department was able to set up a rescue by rappelling down the bluff and safely lowering Bolander to the ground.

Bolander was not injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.