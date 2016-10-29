Three-vehicle collision in McCracken Co., KY sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision in McCracken County, Kentucky on Saturday, October 29.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to the intersection of Woodville Road and Metropolis Lake Road around 3:43 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a traffic collision with injuries.

Through a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that Randi E. Howard, 39, of West Paducah, was driving a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer eastbound on Woodville Road. For reasons unknown at this time, Howard was driving at an excessive speed when she reached the posted stop sign at Metropolis Lake Road. Howard crossed over into the westbound lane and collided head on with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Felicity Jones, 44 , of Paducah.

After the initial collision, Jones’ vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford F-150 that was stopped at the posted stop sign. The Ford was being driven by Robert Lynn, 79, of Kevil, Kentucky.

Howard and Jones were both taken to Western Baptist Hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for incapacitating injuries. Howard was cited and released at the hospital due to her injuries.

Woodville Road west of Metropolis Lake Road was closed to traffic for approximately one hour to aid in both the investigation and scene clean up.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, the West Paducah Fire Department and Lentz Towing Service.

