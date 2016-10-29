Three-vehicle collision in McCracken Co., KY sends 2 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Three-vehicle collision in McCracken Co., KY sends 2 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision in McCracken County, Kentucky on Saturday, October 29.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to the intersection of Woodville Road and Metropolis Lake Road around 3:43 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a traffic collision with injuries.

Through a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that Randi E. Howard, 39, of West Paducah, was driving a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer eastbound on Woodville Road. For reasons unknown at this time, Howard was driving at an excessive speed when she reached the posted stop sign at Metropolis Lake Road. Howard crossed over into the westbound lane and collided head on with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Felicity Jones, 44 , of Paducah.

After the initial collision, Jones’ vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford F-150 that was stopped at the posted stop sign. The Ford was being driven by Robert Lynn, 79, of Kevil, Kentucky.

Howard and Jones were both taken to Western Baptist Hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for incapacitating injuries. Howard was cited and released at the hospital due to her injuries.

Woodville Road west of Metropolis Lake Road was closed to traffic for approximately one hour to aid in both the investigation and scene clean up.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, the West Paducah Fire Department and Lentz Towing Service.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 
 
 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly