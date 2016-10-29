How often should you change your work out?

You have probably heard it is good to change you work out every so often, But how long should you wait?

“It really depends on how advanced you are in exercise,” Tamatha Crowson said, a fitness trainer in Cape Girardeau. “If you are just starting out, you can actually stay on the routine a little longer than someone who is an advanced exerciser. Say 2 to 2 ½ months for a beginner.”

For someone who has been working out for 6 months or more, Crowson recommends changing it up every 4 to 6 weeks.

But she says you do not have to do a complete overhaul.

“There are 4 variables you can look at,” Crowson said. “Time, intensity, duration and frequency. Take one of those variables and change it up.”

In reference to time, shorten the amount of time you rest between sets or extend your rest time and add more weight.

Intensity is how hard you are working out when you exercise.

“Increasing the number of sets, the number of reps that you do, increasing the weight,” Crowson said.



Then there is frequency.



For instance, if you typically exercise 3 days a week, bump it up to 4.

Finally, duration refers to the length of your working out.



“There’s lots of different way you can change your work out up that doesn’t require a changing everything at the same time,” Crowson said.

