11-year-old boy dies in ATV crash in Williamson Co., IL

According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, an 11-year-old boy from Waltonville, Illinois was killed in a crash involving an ATV on Saturday, October 29.

The crash happened around 3:21 p.m. on Saturday at Wright Mud Fest, 4596 State Highway 49 in Ziegler, Illinois. The boy died shortly thereafter due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Williamson County Coroner's Office and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

KFVS12 will release further details as they become available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.