KY man arrested on multiple drug charges after short pursuit

The Kentucky State Police is reporting a Central City man is behind bars facing multiple drug charges after leading authorities on a short chase.

Troopers with the KSP received information on Friday, October 28 regarding possible methamphetamine manufacturing and trafficking going on at a home in the Central City area. A search warrant for the home was granted and executed by the KSP and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office. The search led to the discovery of evidence related to the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

A short vehicle and foot pursuit then ensued when the primary suspect, Donald Huckleberry, 32, of Central City, fled from the home. Huckleberry was apprehended shortly thereafter by deputies with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Huckleberry was then arrested for:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence (3rd offense)

Reckless Driving

Fleeing/Evading Police in the first-degree

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance in the first-degree (methamphetamine)

Possession of Marijuana

Shortly after his arrest, Huckleberry was charged with the following:

Manufacturing Methamphetamine (1st offense)

Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor (1st offense)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

