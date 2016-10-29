2 in custody in connection to shooting in Murray, KY

Two people are now in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday in Murray, Kentucky.

On October 28 at approximately 5:05 p.m., Murray police received a report of a fight in progress at an apartment complex on Diuguid Drive in Murray.

While officers were on the way, the call was upgraded to a shots fired call.

When they got there, police learned that two suspects had run away after several shots were fired at three people in a vehicle in the complex parking lot.

Officers tried to find the suspects in the nearby wooded areas with the use of the Murray Police Department K-9, but couldn't find anyone.

Nobody in the vehicle was hit by any of the fired rounds.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify two suspects who were involved in the shooting.

They obtained warrants on Jareth Austin, 18, of Memphis, Tennessee for 3 counts of attempted murder, and Rashaad Warr, 21, also of Memphis, for 3 counts of complicity to commit attempted murder.

Just minutes after the warrants were issued for their arrest, Murray State PD was able to find Austin on the MSU campus and take him into custody.

During a search of Austin’s belongings, officers recovered a stolen handgun from Memphis. Austin was lodged in the Calloway County Jail on the warrants and the new charge of receiving stolen property.

Warr was taken in to custody on Monday.

He faces charges of burglary, 2nd degree, and attempted murder.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.