Early voting up in Williamson County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Early voting up in Williamson County, IL

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS/AP) -

Illinois election officials say the number of registered active voters in the state is at its highest since 1970.

With just over 10 days left to election day as of Friday, early voter turnout in Williamson County is already higher than totals from 8 out of the last 10 years, according to Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes.

"I think we're seeing a lot of first time voters.” Barnes said. “People who have never voted before are coming in and voting. There's an interest in this election"

Barnes Says there's often a line out the door every day at the courthouse, and Illinois voters say it's not just the top of the ticket them driving them to voting booths.

"This year is a lot tougher than it has been in the past with the state not passing a budget.” Said Marion voter Rebecca Ferguson as she exited the early voting booth on Friday. Ferguson’s husband is a construction worker, whose firm is often hired for state projects. “We were really having that layoff laying over our head for a while."

Illinois State Board of Election spokesman Jim Tenuto said Tuesday morning that there are 7.9 million registered active voters in the state. That's more than the 7.8 million who were registered in 2008 before then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois successfully ran for president. That number was the previous high.

Tenuto says that number will likely tip over 8 million before Election Day on Nov. 8. He says 62,000 people registered online over the weekend and the applications haven't been processed yet.

Illinois has grace period voter registration. That means voters can register through Election Day but they must cast a ballot when they register.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly