Paducah, KY warming center to train volunteers for cold weather

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah warming shelter will make sure their volunteers are properly trained.

The Warming Center coordinators will train volunteers on Monday, November 7. The sessions will take place at the Community Kitchen at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

People who use the Warming Center often live in a tent, under a bridge, in their vehicle or in an abandoned structure. The center offers a cot, clean sheets, a warm meal and shower facilities.

Volunteers will learn how to welcome guests, assign bedding and schedule showers.

The center opens when temperatures fall to 40 degrees or below. It offers a warm, safe place to stay to individuals who are exposed to extreme weather conditions.

For more information on volunteering, please contact Holly Long at 270-217-9096 or by e-mail. Donations made to the Community Kitchen provide financial support for the Warming Center. Those can be made online.

